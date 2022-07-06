Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?

Restaurants Are Closing too Soon

Credit: Susan Vineyard, Getty Images Credit: Susan Vineyard, Getty Images loading...

A few weeks ago my family and I got busy and decided to have a late dinner. Late in Twin is different than in other places. At around 8:30 PM we went to get dinner to find that a few local places were closed or in the process of closing. In many places this is a normal time to eat dinner, but not in Twin. The chain restaurants are open, but even some of them close around 9 PM, and this was on a Friday when people usually stay out later. For those traveling and getting into town late, or for those that get caught up with errands or housework, it can make it tough to find a place to eat. On weeknights, many of these places close even earlier.

Why the Restaurants Should Extend Their Hours

Credit: Alex Haney on Unsplash Credit: Alex Haney on Unsplash loading...

One of the best examples of why places should stay open is ice cream places closing too early. A certain ice cream place in the area closes around 6 PM. Many people eat dinner around this time and want to follow it up with a sweet ice cream cone on a summer night, but that isn't an option when the place closes at 6 PM. Dessert is typically after dinner, not before or during. Restaurants that are closing before the sun goes down, especially on weekends and in the summer, are missing out on customers that are looking to eat a little later than normal. Extending serving hours to 10 or later on weekends open the potential for more business that they otherwise would not get. Extending hours and finding employees to cover the shift is a roadblock that would need to be addressed though.

The next time you go out to eat a little later than expected, make sure to check that the place you are going to isn't closing or is already closed. If restaurants extend their hours to 10 PM and some until 11 PM, then the customers would appreciate it, especially on weekends. All I ask is to keep the ice cream stores open during dessert hours. Don't hesitate when eating in Twin Falls. If you wait too long, you could find yourself at home eating sandwiches as your only option.

