Twin Falls has many good things going on here. It is home to Chobani, beautiful waterfalls, good hiking, and there is good food here. Most people know about Milner's, Scooters, South Market on 2nd, Rock Creek, and many more. There happen to be a few places though a little more off the radar, that may be right in front of you that you aren't aware of.

Happy Landing Restaurant at the Twin Falls Airport

Benito Baeza Benito Baeza loading...

One place that is just outside of Twin Falls that has good food, that you may not think to check out, is Happy Landing Restaurant at the Twin Falls airport. Not many people think to drive to an airport to eat breakfast or lunch. They are open seven days a week and open at 8 AM every day. They are open until 7 PM Tuesday through Friday but close earlier at 4 PM Friday through Monday. Their breakfast and lunch menus are good, and their prices are reasonable as well.

Twin Falls Hospital Offers Better Food Than You Expect

File photo by Andrew Weeks File photo by Andrew Weeks loading...

Most people think of hospital food and think that it is a cafeteria and isn't very good. Market Place 360-degree Café in St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center is not your typical hospital dining. They have a wide variety of food including a salad station, deli station, pizza station, grill station, soup station, and night owl station. Each station has different hours, and you can click the link to check out their hours. It may not be a place you usually want to be, but it could be a place you want to eat.

Maverik Gas Stations Sneakily Delicious

Credit: Timoune Aracama on Unsplash Credit: Timoune Aracama on Unsplash loading...

It may seem silly to eat a meal at a gas station, but Maverik gas stations are pretty good. You may not think to eat at one, but if you have, you know exactly what I am talking about. Sandwiches, tacos, burritos, Bahama mama, and the BBQ rib and cheese bundle are some of the foods that they offer. The next time you stop to get gas at a Maverik, think about eating lunch there, you may be surprised.

La Quinta Breakfasts are Good

Credit: Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Credit: Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash loading...

When I first moved to Twin Falls, I was forced to live in a hotel for a month, and my family and I hotel jumped. One of the ones we stayed in was La Quinta, and we found their breakfast to be delicious. It changed a little day-to-day and they had a wide variety of food. I have thought about sneaking in to eat there now and then, but have yet to do so. I am not recommending sneaking in to eat there, but know that if you have your home renovated, or have guests visiting, you will want to recommend La Quinta, and hope you can try some of their food.

Boomerang Coffee in Twin Falls

Credit: Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash Credit: Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash loading...

There are plenty of coffee shops around Twin Falls, but very few offer real food. They may have snacks but not many have a true breakfast menu. Boomerang Coffee in Twin Falls recently opened, and while they may not have a huge menu, they have a good breakfast selection. They offer waffles, bubble waffles, mini waffles, donut holes, bagels, breakfast burritos, and more. Instead of just getting a drink next time, make sure to check out their food menu as well.

Costco Free Samples

Credit: Grant Beirute on Unsplash Credit: Grant Beirute on Unsplash loading...

While most people already know about Costco and their free samples, most people don't think to eat them for a meal. If you have ever done it, you know what I am talking about. Plan your trip to Costco right, stop by every cart, try some new food, and you may find yourself content by the end. While it is a bad idea to shop while hungry because you will buy too many things you don't need, if there is one store to make an exception for, it is Costco. If the samples aren't enough, you can always eat their food at the food court.

Daisy's Old Time Confections is More Than Candy

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Many in the area know of Daisy's Old Time Confections, but most assume it is only candy and ice cream. That is not the case, as it has sandwiches, salads, soup, and yes, it does have many ice cream selections as well. It is a great place to sit down and have a relaxing lunch, but you better not leave without something sweet in your tummy and hands at the end.

Get our free mobile app

These are only a few hidden places to eat around Twin Falls. This doesn't include all the ghost kitchens in Twin as well. There are more than just these, but you have to stumble upon them or hear about them through word of mouth. The next time you are out, and craving something different, add these places to your list, as well as keep an eye open for any others.

Sweet Treat Places Around Twin Falls