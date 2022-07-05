The Fourth of July has come and gone for 2022, and many of us already can't wait until next year. Beer was drunk, food was eaten, many explosives were fired off, and tons of events were attended. One event that many in the area look forward to every year is Sagebrush Days out in Buhl, especially the parade. Many residents made sure to reach out and tell me about the parade and that it was something I had to attend. It wasn't until the day before that I found out just how big of a deal the parade in Buhl is, and to the extent, people will go to get the seat they want. I had never seen anything like this before.

Getting a Good Spot for the Buhl Fourth of July Parade

Credit Jeff Credit Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Sunday morning around 10 AM, my family and I noticed a few trucks parked in unusual spots and some lawn chairs lined up on the sidewalk in front of some of the cars, between cars, or just randomly. As the morning and afternoon progressed more and more chairs began to appear. By 1 PM they lined the streets in certain areas. They went down Main Street and Highway 30. Stools, plastic chairs, foldable, hard chairs, there was every kind of chair you could think of lining the street. Some people even went as far as to put signs on them stating that they were reserved. Before you think it might be easy to steal all these chairs, many were tied together, tight to light poles, trees, or even to the bed of trucks. I had never seen people go to this length for a parade before.

The Fourth of July Parade in Buhl

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

While reserving your spot is unique and something I hadn't seen before, the question in my mind is how big is this parade. People started getting to their spots over an hour before it started, and there was very little space if any open to get a good spot. The parade lasted over an hour and my son came home with more candy than on Halloween. There were a lot of tractors, churches, and businesses, and overall it was one of the better parades I had seen in some time. My family and I enjoyed it and my oldest son was asking when we could do it again.

Get our free mobile app

If you live in Twin or one of the surrounding towns, it is worth the drive out to Buhl to take in the Fourth of July parade next year. Maybe you have debated it in the past, but in the future, it should become one of your traditions. It will be a part of my family's Fourth of July from now on every year, and perhaps next year I will need to set some chairs out the day before. The people of Buhl take their parades seriously, but rightfully so. You want a front-row seat to get all the candy, free stuff, and spray from water guns as you can get. Parades like this are what make America so great.

Old Pole Line Photos Show Crazy Fast 13-Year Development These 2008 pics of Pole Line Road in Twin Falls compared to now demonstrate the crazy fast development over the last 13 years.