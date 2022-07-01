It will only take you about 2 and a half hours to get to Paradise and enjoy a relaxing night in a hot spring with some movies. Paradise Hot Spring is hosting some movie nights that you are going to want to be part of.

Paradise in Trinity Hot Springs Information

Trinity Hot Springs in Paradise is located in Featherville which is about 125 miles from Twin Falls. It will take right around 2 and a half hours to get there and it is worth it. They have crystal clear warm pools that are inviting and relaxing. The pool is occasionally cleaned and refilled to ensure the best quality.

Classic Movie Nights At Trinity Hot Springs In Paradise

The movies start Friday, July 1st with "The Music Man"

Saturday, July 2nd they will be showing "Captain America; Civil War"

Sunday, July 3rd there will be an even bigger party. You can watch "Top Gun" and enjoy a pot-luck-style meal barbecue. There will be ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and mac and cheese from Chop Shop in Caldwell. If you attend you are asked to bring some salads and sides or desserts to share with everyone.

Monday, July 4th starting at 11 am the annual Water Fight Parade from Pine to Featherville and then another barbecue. This one is a fundraiser for the American Legion in Featherville. You can also watch one of my personal favorites "A League of Their Own"

How You Can Participate

Advanced reservations are required. You can call 208-653-2123 and they are anticipating selling out. Regular soak rates and punch passes apply. Membership and soaking passes can be purchased at the door if there are some available. If you would like to stay the entire weekend you can also reserve cabins, lodging and camping. Again, call that number to make a reservation and get more details.

