Win Football Tickets To Boise State’s Home Game Against Marshall

The 2019 Boise State Bronco season starts on August 31 in Florida. The following week, BSU fans can celebrate together at the team's home opener against Marshall, and we have A LOT of tickets to give away.

As many of you loyal Broncos fans already know, the start time and location for Boise State's first regular season game has been changed due to the threat from Hurricane Dorian. What was originally scheduled to get underway Saturday (August 31) at 4 p.m. from Jacksonville, will now start at 9 a.m. (MT) from Tallahassee. You can hear the game on 98.3 "The Snake," Twin Falls Classic Rock.

Be listening to "The Snake" for the next few days for your chance to score tickets to the Bronco's home opener on September 6 from Albertsons Stadium. Greg Jannetta will first be inviting you to call in for a shot a pair of three-packs to see BSU play Marshall, between 3-7 p.m. on Friday (August 30).

We will also be giving away more tickets to the game the week of September 2. It's looking pretty hopeful that our first "Bronco's Bash" will be September 6 or 7 as well. That's your chance to drop by our designated Magic Valley location to win Bronco's merchandise and/or tickets to the team's week three home game (September 14) against Portland State.

Be sure to download "The Snake" app for up-to-date Bronco's news, the team's schedule, Bob & Tom in the morning, local news, weather, and all your favorite classic rock music.

Don't miss your opportunity to win Boise State Broncos tickets, with 98.3 "The Snake," Twin Falls Classic Rock!