For a region of the state made up mostly of desert, southern Idaho has slowly transformed into a pretty respectable wine region. One of the most anticipated tasting events of the year is coming to the Idaho Botanical Garden in June.

Savor Idaho 2022 might still be a couple of months away, but tickets are available for purchase to ensure you don't miss this incredible event that showcases regional wine and ciders, as well as delicious food. This year's premier event is on June 12.

The Idaho Botanical Garden is located 130 miles northwest of Twin Falls, and hosts many outdoor concerts, weddings, and other events each spring and summer. It's a perfect location for Savor Idaho 2022, as the venue is located in Boise with plenty of lodging available within close proximity for those that don't wish to drive.

Savor Idaho 2022 is scheduled at two separate times, or "waves," on June 12. Attendees can buy tickets per wave, or for both, and times are 11:30 A.M. to 2 P.M., and 3 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Area vendors will also be on-site exhibiting handmade goods, and chairs and blankets are encouraged so attendees can relax, sip and eat on the garden's grassy grounds. This is a 21 and older event, and due to state laws, children cannot be permitted on the grounds during this event.

Tickets to the 2022 Savor Idaho are $60 and can be purchased by clicking here. Food samples are included with the cost of admission. Attendees can sample from more than 30 wineries and cider producers.

Best Parks For Picnics In Twin Falls These parks can give you the best opportunity to have the perfect picnic in Twin Falls.

11 Reasons You're Lucky To Live In Southern Idaho Southern Idaho is amazing and you're lucky you live here.

Mo' Bettahs in Twin Falls, Idaho Mo Bettahs Hawaiian BBQ Food, New Restaurant in Twin