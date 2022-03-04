The 2022 College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo is coming up on March 11th and 12th at the CSI Expo Center. Buy your tickets in advance for $12 adults and $5 child tickets. Prices go up by $3 per ticket if you buy them at the door on the night of the event. Doors will open each night at 5:30 PM and the rodeo action starts at 7.

Win Tickets To The CSI Rodeo

If you’d rather win your tickets and get into the always-exciting CSI Rodeo for free, enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to either night of rodeo action.

Get our free mobile app

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run.