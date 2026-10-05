I’m used to hearing them talk about the Lord, avoiding sin, and being a better neighbor. Seeing them armed with shotguns is a new experience! This was the scene on Saturday at the Twin Falls Gun Club. I think of them as often being on target during a homily; it turns out they’ve got some skill when trap shooting. I don’t think I saw them miss. Father Joseph Lustig is the Pastor at St. Edward the Confessor in Twin Falls. He had joined us on-air a couple of weeks ago and explained the event was a fundraiser. To pay for the training of seminarians. He was joined Saturday on the range by one of his fellow priests from the Treasure Valley.

This is a Talent that Requires Practice

Where did they get the skill with firearms? Father Lustig grew up on a farm in Cottonwood, and that included a lot of bird hunting. The event was one of three that took place across the Diocese of Boise in recent months. When Salt and Light Radio discussed a possible fundraiser, the talk turned to a part of Idaho culture.

Even some non-Catholics got involved. Former Twin Falls City Councilman Grayson Stone lives nearby, and he participated, teaming with Father Lustig. Stone brought along State Representative Rick Cheatum, who traveled from eastern Idaho. Cheatum’s district covers Power County and a portion of Bannock County.

There are More Catholics but Fewer Pastors

The need for seminarians is critical. The number of Catholics in Idaho is growing rapidly, but not quite a dozen seminarians will become priests next year. The ratio is currently 6,000 Catholics per priest in the state. The church would like to graduate as many as 40 per year over the next decade.

Left to right, Fr. Joseph Lustig, Representative Rick Cheatum, and Grayson Stone. Credit: Bill Colley. Left to right, Fr. Joseph Lustig, Representative Rick Cheatum, and Grayson Stone. Credit: Bill Colley.