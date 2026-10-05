One recent morning, I came to an intersection and was nearly blinded by a gaudy Halloween display. There were ghosts, skeletons, and flashing lights. It wasn’t quite dawn, and I strained to look for oncoming traffic before making a turn. We often think the biggest danger is Halloween Night, when excited kids roam the streets and might dart into traffic, but can you imagine getting T-boned by an oncoming truck because you were distracted by the Headless Horseman? Try explaining that to your insurance agent!

Don't Complain About the Cost of Living

Election Day is shortly after Halloween, and Americans say they can’t afford a pot to pee in, and yet we’ll spend 13.5 billion dollars nationwide for Fright Night. The Wall Street Journal (paywall) reports Americans are still spending freely, despite high fuel prices and complaints that they don’t have any money.

These People Must Be Going Into Debt

I’m not opposed to decorating. It puts a smile on a lot of faces, and if it brightens your outlook, that’s fine. But it always seems to me that there’s an inverse proportion between the money spent on decorating and what people can afford. In other words, the house looks like Ma and Pa Kettle reside behind the dozens of inflatables. Why not save the money and put it toward groceries and this winter’s heating bills? Maybe I’m an old curmudgeon (you think?), but my Halloween was a mask my mom paid a quarter for, and a paper sack around my torso that she drew on with a black marker. The candy tasted the same, no matter what I wore.