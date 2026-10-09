Deer season begins in Idaho this weekend, with a few reminders from Idaho Fish and Game. We should note that you can’t hunt inside a town like Hailey, where I came across some deer out for a stroll one afternoon a few years ago. But the animals do face dangers in town. Specifically, drivers, and that’s a reminder that wild animals are on the move, especially just before sunrise and sunset. Deer in town also attract predators. You can be on the lookout for mountain lions when deer are around, and often a lion's kill is cached near homes.

Family Obligations Cause a Dilemma

A friend had planned to be out early Saturday in his favorite hunting ground, but his daughter scheduled a wedding. This is a dilemma for some hunters. What choice can you make? The joke is bow or rifle.

Fish and Game has Questions for You

Idaho Fish and Game would like successful hunters to stop at check stations. A friend in Bannock County told me his preference is to go the other direction, for privacy reasons. But Fish and Game is primarily interested in gathering research data on the health of the herd. There are also some of the usual reminders. Know your target. If it walks on two legs, it’s not a deer. If it has siding and roofing, it’s a house, barn, or business. If something is marked, or clearly looks like private property, stay off the ground.

A woman in Carey told me this week that every year they post signs about private property, and every year someone either can’t read or ignores the warnings. When you consider that some people have hunted from helicopters in recent years (and paid for the crime), there are a lot of smaller violations that take place.

