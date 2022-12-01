TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.

Here is the agenda:

• 5:15 – 5:30: Introductions

• 5:30 – 6:45: History of Magic Valley winter feeding and current wildlife and weather conditions

• 6:45 – 7:45: Idaho Fish and Game and Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Policy

• 7:45 – 8:15: Committee Reappointments

How to join meeting remotely:

• Join Zoom Meeting, CLICK HERE

• Meeting ID: 895 7678 4657

• Passcode: 021841

• Phone: (253) 215 8782

Location:



Get our free mobile app