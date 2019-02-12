Winter Weather Advisory Issued Through Wednesday Morning

Southern Idaho is about to get another blanket of winter snow. The National Weather Service alert warns of reduced visibility at times and snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, plus localized amounts up to 5 inches in the valley. Mountains can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Oregon and south central and south west Idaho.

The advisory is in effect until 11 am Wednesday morning which means morning commutes can be affected with snow covered roads and limited visibility at times. For school closure updates download our mobile app or check the school closure page.

The weather service warns all drivers to take extra caution on the roads and give yourself extra time for travel. The snow and sketchy travel could be especially bad during the times kids are walking to school and bus stops so be extra alert to watch for kids who may be on the roads.