More Winter Weather Headed to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Get ready for more winter weather in Southern Idaho this evening, forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of south western Idaho.

The advisory extends from the Oregon/Idaho state line to the Magic Valley with several inches of snow, depending on elevation, with lower valleys expected to get one to three inches and three to six inches in the mountains, mountain peaks could see a foot of snow.

National Weather Service Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise predicts a low pressure system out of Canada will spread snow into Oregon and Idaho tonight and Wednesday. Drivers should plan on slippery conditions on roads along with reduced visibility, 511.idaho.gov will show current road conditions and if there are any problems to look out for.

The advisory goes from 5 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. Magic Valley temperatures at night will stick between the mid to upper teens with highs floating around 30 degrees.