UPDATE: Idaho Has Its First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed

UPDATE: Idaho has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A female over the age of 50 in Southwest Idaho tested positive for the virus, the Idaho Health Department confirmed Friday afternoon. She had visited New York for a conference where she came in contact with the sickness.

The coronavirus craziness is growing. We are seeing empty toilet paper shelves in local stores and some businesses are rationing the purchase of certain products. Citizens have noted the potential business opportunity this supply and demand situation has created and are selling some household products at higher than normal prices online. We still don't have any confirmed cases of the virus here in Idaho, but that isn't stopping many people from getting extra prepared and it doesn't mean we aren't being influenced by its reach.

In just the last few hours the coronavirus scare has caused the cancellation, postponement, or a total change in the presentation of many events. These changes are affecting sports, TV, religious gatherings, and holiday celebrations including:

CSI Rodeo has been cancelled for this weekend.

Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day parade is cancelled.

Idaho Steelheads season (all hockey) is cancelled.

The NBA, MLB, NHL have cancelled the rest of the season.

Disneyland will be closed for the rest of the month.

Tom Hanks and his wife confirmed they have the virus. They better get better because that man is a national treasure.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints general conference will go on without any attendance allowed in the conference center. It will be streamed around the world online.

March Madness has been cancelled.

Many music festivals are cancelled or postponed including Treefort, Coachella, and SXSW.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been cancelled in Boston and Dublin.

Many TV shows will be filmed without an audience or guests in house.

One large event not yet affected by the coronavirus is the 2020 Summer Olympics. There is a chance they could be postponed but opening date is still planned for July 24th.

Call the Idaho coronavirus hotline with questions about your health or preparedness.