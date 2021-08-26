KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nevada woman is facing additional charges after she had to be wrestled out of a grocery store in Ketchum by deputies Tuesday afternoon. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Rebecca Piirainen, 32, of Sparks, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer in addition to misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement deputies responded to a grocery store in Ketchum for a report of a disturbed person that refused to leave. Deputies allege the woman fought with three deputies as they placed her in custody. Allegedly Piirainen kicked, bit, and hit the officers who were later treated and released from St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. On Wednesday Piirainen was arraigned in magistrate court with bond set at $5,000.

