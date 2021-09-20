Work Begins on Restoring Old Pond at Auger Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction has started on a new pond in the Snake River Canyon below Twin Falls designed to improve water quality. The City of Twin Falls announced work started on the Gold Bug Pond at Auger Falls Park, a little north of the parking lot. The Twin Falls Canal Company is doing the construction on the pond that was once used for placer mining years ago. The new use of the pond will help improve water quality in the Snake River.

City of Twin Falls

The project was funded in part by a WaterSMART grant, administered by the Bureau of Reclamation, and a local match grant. The city said large trucks and heavy equipment will be operating in the area and asks the public to be careful while at Auger Falls and stay away from the construction area. The work should be done sometime this fall.

Get our free mobile app