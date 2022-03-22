Twin Falls Canal Company Sets Water Delivery Date

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Canal Company has set a later water delivery date for farmers due to ongoing drought conditions. The Canal Co. announced it has set April 25, as the day water will be available at the head gate. Manager Jay Barlogi said in an email that the Twin Falls Canal Company made the decision to ensure there is enough water supply in the reservoir system to start the irrigation season. He said typically water is available around April 15. Ongoing drought has forced the Canal Company to make cut backs and delay the beginning of water deliveries to farmers. Barlogi asked farmers to adjust their planting schedule in accordance with the water delivery date. Earlier this month the Twin Falls Canal Company said it would cut back shares to 5/8; typically it is 3/4. The last update on the Upper Snake reservoir system was only at 50 percent capacity. Barlogi said they would make adjustments if weather conditions changed.

Get our free mobile app