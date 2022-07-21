Twin Falls Canal Company Expecting Water Cutbacks in August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The current and future forecast has the Twin Falls Canal Company planning on cutbacks in water delivery to irrigators as early as next month. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said in a brief statement that given the current drought conditions, in order to continue water deliveries to the end of the season, the amount of water allowed to irrigators will be reduced sometime in August from from five eighths of a miner’s inch per share to half of a miner’s inch per share. Barlogi said the company will have a better idea on the date when cutbacks will happen in the next week or so. "Company Officials believe that it is prudent to let Water Users know that the reduction in delivery is imminent and necessary to extend the water supply through to the end of the season," wrote Barlogi in an email to KLIX News Radio. He said the natural water flow below Blackfoot on the Snake River are at historic lows.

