Work to Begin on Visitor Center Near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on a multi-million-dollar visitor center in the Magic Valley will begin later this week with a special ground breaking ceremony hosted by Idaho State Parks and the National Park Service.

According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, construction of a new $2.5 million visitor center in Hagerman on Thursday with a public ground breaking ceremony. Construction of the planned visitor center should last a full year and will eventually be the home for personnel of the Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, all in one place.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for September 24, at 1 p.m. at the Billingsley Creek Unit of the park, off of U.S. Highway 30 west of Hagerman. Visitors are asked to social distance and wear a face mask.