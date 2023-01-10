TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers of an electric vehicle can now charge their car while they get a charge of caffeine at a Twin Falls coffee shop. Starbucks and Volvo Cars have installed an electric vehicle charging station at the Bridgeview Blvd location at the Magic Valley Mall. According to a company news release, Starbucks and the car maker have installed 15 charging stations between Seattle and Denver, 1,350 miles, in what the company says is its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. Each charging station will be about 100 miles apart when the project is complete. Starbucks says the chargers are available to both customers and the public. The two chargers are powered by ChargePoint. The new charging stations join three others in Twin Falls; the Tesla Superchargers are located at the Twin Falls Visitors Center, while two other charging stations are located at two hotels, according to Google Maps.

