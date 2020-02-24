Flights From Twin Falls to Denver Closer to Reality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday the city of Twin Falls is the recipient of $900,000 to develop local air service.

Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport is one of 18 communities nation wide to get the Small Community Air Service Development Program grants. The city of Twin Falls said in a statement late Monday the funds will be used to expand air service at the airport and create a new route between Twin Falls and Denver, Colorado. “The announcement of the grant award is the first step in developing expanded air service,” said Bill Carberry, Magic Valley Regional Airport Manager in a prepared statement. “We’ll be working closely with SkyWest on a potential schedule to launch the United Express flights and creating a robust communication plan to promote the service.”

In May of 2019, the city contracted with a consultant to look at the possibility of a new route with United Airlines between Twin Falls and Denver, Colorado and apply for the federal grant.

As part of the grant requirements, the city will contribute its own financial resources to supplement the federal money. The city did not specify when the new service to Denver will begin.