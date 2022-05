NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the young woman from Nampa was headed south on Prescott Ln. at around 12:11 a.m. when she went off the road in her Mini Cooper near Ustick Rd. and struck a tree, overturned, causing the car to catch fire. The crash remains under investigation.

