2018 Kidsfest This Weekend In Twin Falls

If you want or dare to brave the slightly less hazy conditions outdoors in Idaho, the annual Kidsfest is happening on Saturday, August 25th.

The Kidsfest event will run from 10a-2p in front of the Herrett Center and is free for the whole family to come out and have fun. Activities include the climbing wall, mini train rides, bounce house, and more fun games and activities on the stage!

Plus you can get dressed in your super hero costumes and do a family fun run in the morning!