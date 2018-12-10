Man Demands Justice For Idaho And Potato Recognition

It is no secret to us that Idaho doesn't get the respect or recognition it deserves. It is also no secret that we prefer other people don't know how great Idaho is. One man in New Jersey is trying to raise some awareness about Idaho greatness - specifically because of our potatoes. Since potatoes make french fries he is demanding that others 'stop hatin' on Idaho'. And he isn't wrong. The video is hilarious...and thought provoking.

Really, every point he makes in the video is on point while a tad dramatic. Idaho is awesome and our potatoes are the best. #respect