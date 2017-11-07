New precedent set for tribal court decisions in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe says a recent Idaho Supreme Court decision sets a new precedent for ensuring tribal court judgments are upheld throughout the state. The state's highest court ruled Friday that tribal court decisions must be recognized in other Idaho courts. The decision stems from a 2014 lawsuit where a northern Idaho couple living inside the reservation — who are not members of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe — built a dock along the St. Joe River without a permit from the tribe. The tribe sued the couple in tribal court and eventually a $17,400 penalty was filed against them. The couple countered the tribe lacked jurisdiction and argued the tribal court was too biased to treat them fairly. The Idaho Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the couple was given proper due process to fight their case in tribal court.