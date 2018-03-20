Southeast Idaho Couple Arrested For Sex Acts With 4-Year-Old

A man and woman have been arrested in a small town 170 miles northeast of Twin Falls for performing sex acts with a minor.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office took Joseph Harris, 30, and Elizabeth Evans, 27, into custody after discovering numerous items linking them to sex acts with a 4-year-old girl inside their Rigby home. The victim's name has not been released, nor is it clear what relationship the minor has with the couple.

A photo of the child performing a sex act with Harris was discovered, as well as a list of other potential victims the couple were planning to invite into their home, according to the Post Register story. The child is now under the care of state child protective services, and no-contact orders have been issued between the couple and the minor.