10 Kayakers Rescued Below Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A total of 10 people were rescued on the Snake River after strong winds prevented them from paddling back to Centennial Park Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders got the call from a third party at around 2:42 p.m. for a female kayaker that had capsized multiple times on the Snake River and needed assistance. When deputies and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue teams arrived they also found a family stuck on a sandbar because of the wind. In all, rescue crews brought back to Centennial Park nine people from below Shoshone Falls along with six kayaks. On the way back deputies learned a 15-year-old needed help below the Perrine Bridge and returned and picked him up.

The sheriff's office said in a statement, "We ask that before you put on the water to check the weather conditions. Winds greater than 15 mph can make kayaking in the canyon difficult for inexperienced kayakers as well as young and elderly kayakers. Also, when kayaking to Shoshone Falls from Pillar Falls, don't get too close to the falls. Shoshone Falls has a lot of power and water flow that can cause you to sink rapidly!"