You can probably go to almost any place at the right time and feel that spooky prickle on the back of your neck, the feeling that someone is watching you or close to you but you can't see them. You may get that feeling just thinking of that feeling as you read this. Maybe it is a ghost or maybe it is just your mind playing games...but it's probably a ghost. You may be sitting at work or at home and not believe that your place is haunted, and whether it is or not I don't know, but we do know that there are a lot of really creepy places in Southern Idaho that many claim really are haunted by spirits. There are even books written about the numerous haunted locations in Idaho but we are going to put our focus close to home with the 7 most haunted places in Southern Idaho.

I bet we could open up the radio station at night and do haunted tours because even I have felt spooked while alone at night there. A former news guy, Andrew Weeks, has even written about the paranormal activity here and around the Magic Valley.

For more details on each of the haunted locations check out the links below and special thanks to Marco at LiteFM for the haunted list idea.