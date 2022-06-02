After months of waiting and excitement, Twin Falls's newest gastropub is officially open for a soft opening. Redhawk is the new restaurant inside Canyon Crest and it looks fantastic.

Redhawk Gastropub

Redhawk is a gastropub which means they are a pub that focuses on high-end food. If you have been following any of their social media you have seen some of the amazing dishes that they have been prepping. The restaurant has a wonderful view at Canyon Crest Event Center. On the menu are a variety of delicious-sounding burgers, sandwiches, an assortment of macaroni and cheeses, and more. The entrees look amazing with steaks, fish, crab, and more.

The dessert menu looks top-notch. chocolate cake with raspberry puree, root beer floats, and peach crumble. I am so hungry now!

Gastropub Definition And Redhawk

The definition of gastropub, again, is a pub that focuses on high-end food. They make more than the stereotypical bar food. Now, the pub part is also important. Redhawk has 28 different taps available. According to the menu, they will also have boozy coffee drinks, sweet cocktails, whiskeys, and other cocktails.

How To Be Part Of The Soft Opening

For the first few weeks, Redhawk will be serving reservations only. You can make a reservation on their website. Right now they are closed on Mondays but they are open from 4 pm to 10 pm Tuesday through Saturday and open on Sunday for brunch from 10 am to 3 pm. We all know that highly anticipated restaurants get slammed when they first open so it is ingenious that they are doing reservations only for a while. This way they can guarantee that they can serve everyone in a timely manner and make a good first impression.

Redhawk has been in the works for a long time now. You can get more details on their social media pages or through their website. Remember, make a reservation and then brag to everyone about how amazing it is.

