We all have words that offend us. It can be a cultural word, a word that we have a bad history with or a common word that is offensive. There are certain words that nobody should use under any circumstances. While words may not hurt physically, the emotional and psychological damage they can do is often worse. Some people throw these words out intending to harm, while others do so without being aware of how hurtful they can be. There are certain words in Idaho that you must avoid to keep locals happy. While most are not offensive, it is best to try and keep these words out of the conversation here in Idaho to keep the peace.

Don't Call an Idahoan and 'Redneck'

Unregistered RawShooter essentials 2005 1.1.1. Credit: Dizzy loading...

The term redneck is most often used in the south, but it does get thrown around from time to time around here. If it is referencing an event, a style, or the Redneck Games that recently took place, it is allowed, but using it to describe a person or their property, it is best to avoid. Redneck is a term that is thrown around loosely and can be offensive toward people that live in poverty. While some will try to go for a redneck look in their wardrobe, more often than not, it will be found offensive.

Don't Tell Anyone You Are an 'Outsider'

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

Idahoans are very proud and pride of their state. They do not enjoy the movement that has been taking place over the last few years and they are loyal to their own. Most people are proud of where they come from, but Idaho prefers to keep their own more than welcome outsiders. It is easy to see why, as the economy has gone up and the politics have shifted. If you have moved here recently or are born and raised in another state, it is best to keep it to yourself, and not use the word 'outsider.'

'Californian' is a Trigger Word in Idaho

Credit: SumikoPhoto Credit: SumikoPhoto loading...

Being an outsider is one thing in Idaho, but being a Californian is even worse. Many have moved here over the last couple of years. So many have moved here in fact, that many Idahoans blame them for the movement and increase in population, cost of living, and the shift in politics. Many are looking to escape the coast life for cheaper living, a slower-paced life, and to find happiness, but some bring their California lifestyle here, and that is where Californians become disliked in these parts.

'Guns Are Bad' is a Banned Sentence in Idaho

Credit: steverts Credit: steverts loading...

For those that think guns are bad, you may be living in the wrong state. Idahoans love their guns, and telling one that they are bad, will not end well. You may be kicked out of the state, shunned from all social events, and have little to no friends. It is ok to be antigun, but make sure to keep it to yourself, as locals will not take kindly to your words for putting down guns. Behind closed doors, you can say as you please, but in public, you love guns no matter what.

Don't Complain About the Weather, We Already Know

Credit: Irina Igumnova Credit: Irina Igumnova loading...

Idahoans are well aware that the winters are long and cold and that the summers can be extremely hot and dry. Complaining about it irritates everyone, so it is best to not mention it. I am guilty of this one, and it is easy to do, but enjoy the 4 days a year that are nice and deal with the rest of the days more quietly. You can complain about the weather daily, so it is best to not annoy others by mentioning it constantly.

Learn How to Say Boise the Right Way

Credit: Click Sluice on Unsplash Credit: Click Sluice on Unsplash loading...

One of the quickest ways to upset someone from Idaho is by mispronouncing Boise. Most people around the country say 'Boy-zee,' but it is properly pronounced 'Boy-see.' The sooner you learn to say it the right way, the better off you will be. Keep saying it wrong, and you may not be in the state long enough to attend a game on the infamous blue turf.

Do Not Disgrace the Boise State Broncos

Credit: Townsquare Media Boise Credit: Townsquare Media Boise loading...

Speaking of the blue turf, you may or may not be a Boise State fan. You may not even like college football, but no matter how you feel, do not bad mouth the Boise State Broncos in these parts. They are essentially the state's professional team, even if they are a college. Most of the state is a fan in some form or fashion. Even if it isn't your team, make sure to be respectful and make it seem like your root for them.

'Can I Have Some Ketchup for My Steak'

Credit: Matt Popovich on Unsplash Credit: Matt Popovich on Unsplash loading...

This isn't an Idahoan rule, as much as a rule in general. When eating a good steak in Idaho, do not ask for ketchup. Yes, sometimes it is good, and many of us secretly enjoy some ketchup on our meat, but if you are eating at a restaurant or at someone's house, do not offend the chef and drench it in ketchup. You should be asked to leave and never come back if you do so.

You Love Fry Sauce, No Matter What

Credit: Youtube Via KEZJ Credit: Youtube Via KEZJ loading...

When out eating in Twin Falls, if you end up with fries in front of you and offered fry sauce, never, NEVER, say 'I don't like fry sauce.' Ketchup on a steak may be able to be forgiven, but not enjoying fry sauce, will get you banned from restaurants. It won't really, but you will get an evil glare from anyone in earshot. Tell everyone that asks, that you like fry sauce, and you should be fine.

Don't Hate on the Outdoors

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

Living in Idaho, you learn to enjoy the outdoors. Camping, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and shooting are some of the best activities. Idaho is one of the best states in the country for outdoor activities and if you don't enjoy being outdoors you are in the wrong place. Yes, it is hot in the summer and cold in the winter, but that doesn't stop anyone from getting outdoors here and enjoying it. If you don't appreciate being outside, keep it to yourself, or you may be banned from the state soon.

Get our free mobile app

Some people in Idaho will not be offended by these words or phrases, but more often than not it is best to not let these sentences and words cross your lips. You may have to bite your tongue some, and you may have to lie a tad, but it will help you stay in the good graces of Idahoans. Learn how to pronounce towns properly, and learn to adjust to the norm here, and you will be just fine. If worse comes to worst, keep your mouth shut.

Hilarious Yelp! Reviews Of Twin Falls You just can't please some people.