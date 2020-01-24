11-year-old Dies in Ski Accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort

One person is dead after a ski accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort on January 23.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a ski accident at 6:27 p.m. Thursday with a report of an 11-year-old that had hit a tree when skiing.

Ski Patrol at the scene gave aid to the child until life-flight landed at the scene. When others arrived, it was confirmed that the 11-year-old boy had died.

According to the report, the child was skiing with his mom at the time of the crash. The ski resort was busy when the accident happened, as the East Minco Ski Club was there along with students from Oakley High School, and Idaho Water Sports Employees.

Police haven't released where the child was from.