18-Year-Old Taken to Hospital after Going Under at Dierkes Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital late last night after he didn't resurface while out at a popular swimming hole in Twin Falls. According to Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, deputies and rescue crews responded to the call a little after 8:30 p.m. at Dierkes Lake to a report that a person went under the water and couldn't be found. When crews arrived the teen had already been recovered and CPR was being done on him. The 18-year-old was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley, but his condition is not known at this time. Stewart said the teen may not have known how to swim and was in the swimming area next to the docks.