Everyone does it and there is no reason to deny it. For some reason, many will hold it in around their spouse, their girlfriend, their boyfriend, or sometimes even their friends. While it is natural to do, many are embarrassed to do it. It is not polite to make a scene or to do it in public places, but holding it in can have dire consequences. It may sound like a funny thing to ask, but are you sure you are farting enough for your health?

Brazilian Singer Holds Farts in and Ends up in Hospital

Credit: Robert Linder on Unsplash Credit: Robert Linder on Unsplash loading...

A Brazilian singer by the name of Pocah was hospitalized after waking up in the middle of the night with severe stomach pain. She was taken to the hospital to find out the severe pain was caused to a lack of farting. She was embarrassed to pass gas in front of her boyfriend and after seeing a TikTok video about ignoring the urge to fart, she decided it was best to hold it in. She found herself even more embarrassed when she woke up in pain and had to go to the ER due to the lack of releasing the toxins within.

Are You Farting Enough?

Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

It should seem like common sense that if your stomach is upset, then to release the pressure. If you are embarrassed or around people, step into another room, go outside, or into a bathroom. This isn't rocket science and even my children know how to fart properly. Knowing that there are medical reasons to release now though, the next time your girlfriend, boyfriend, or wife gets onto you, make sure you let them know that you are protecting your health.

Get our free mobile app

Don't end up like Pocah and be afraid or ashamed to do what is natural and healthy. Make sure you listen to your body and let the gases be free. It may be a little embarrassing, but it beats the alternative of a medical bill you don't want, a story you don't want, and the embarrassment of having to tell people what happened. Be healthy, don't be dumb, and let your farts out when you feel the urge. It may save you a visit to the ER.

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run.