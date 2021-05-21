19-year-old Dies in Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Boise woman was killed when her SUV hit a parked trailer early Friday morning near Emmett.

Idaho State Police identified the woman as Katherine Roe following the 12:32 a.m. crash on S. Mill Road in Gem County. Roe had been driving a Lexus SUV south on the road when she went off and ran into a commercial belly dump trailer parked off the road and was killed.

ISP said Roe had been wearing a seat belt. The Gem County Sheriff's Office and Emmett Police Department, along with Gem County Fire and EMS responded to assist ISP.

