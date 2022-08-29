Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.

The Ugliest City in Idaho

Credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash loading...

Each state has to have that one city that many look at and say, 'oh,' because they can't find much positive to say about it. Idaho is not immune and we have a city in the state that is dubbed 'the ugliest city.' According to alot.com, which listed the ugliest towns in every state, the ugliest town in Idaho lies a tad over 30 miles from Boise, in Emmett, Idaho. There isn't much detail on the town if you search it, and the reviews of Emmett are not kind.

What to Know About Emmett, Idaho

Credit: HelixGames Credit: HelixGames loading...

Emmett is not a common destination and can be a tad tough to find on a map of Idaho. The town of about seven thousand lies just over thirty miles north of Boise. The reviews of Emmett are not positive with all, as one person stated, "there are no interesting features to the town, yet the cost of everything is high.' For a town with little to offer, that isn't flattering news to hear. While the mountains and hills around it give it a decent background, the town itself leaves little to be desired. The sidewalks and roads need work, which doesn't help the appeal.

While there are many towns in the Magic Valley that residents state are boring or ugly, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Not every town is going to be a ten out of ten or stunning, but at least they aren't Emmett. The next time you think Twin Falls isn't beautiful, or any of the surrounding towns, make a drive to Emmett or google it, and you will feel much better.

