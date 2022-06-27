Utah Woman Dies after Idaho Crash Involving Motorcycle

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah woman died from her injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, the 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah was a passenger on a Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with a Jeep Renegade that had crossed the center line at a little after 4 p.m. on State Highway 16. She was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital were she died. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old Star man was also flown to the hospital, they both were wearing helmets. ISP said it found evidence at the scene that the 52-year-old driver of the Jeep may have been under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing. The crash blocked traffic for about five hours.

Get our free mobile app