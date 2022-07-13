One Killed, One injured in Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:15 a.m. just south of Emmett on State Highway 16 where a Saturn Vue crossed the center line and side swiped a Dodge 1500 pickup. A 40-year-old man from Emmett driving the Saturn died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge, also a 40-year-old from Emmett, was taken to an area hospital. A Ford van being driven by a 21-year-old woman struck debris from the initial crash, the driver did not need medical attention. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

