2 New Twin Falls ID Eateries Break Ground; One To Serve Hawaiian

If you have been driving near the Outback Steakhouse in Twin Falls recently and thought, what's with the construction, let me get you caught up to speed. Two new eateries have broke ground near the Twin Falls Visitor Center, and one will be preparing authentic Hawaiian food.

"Two new restaurants are going in near the visitor center," said a staffer at Twin Falls Planning and Zoning over the phone Wednesday afternoon. "The first one is called Mo' Bettahs, and the second is kind of like a Sips, and owned by the same company. It will be great because you can stop on over from the center."

Mo' Bettahs was created by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack in 2008, and serves authentic island food. They have several locations in Utah, including West Valley City, Vineyard, St George, Spanish Fork, Sandy, Provo and Salt Lake City. Their lone Idaho location is in Ammon.

The employee at planning and zoning couldn't recall the name of the second eatery, but described it as resembling Sips N Sweet Treats, which is located on Addison Avenue and serves primarily cookies, fruit drinks and smoothies.

Mo' Bettahs menu includes items such as Katsu Chicken, Teriyaki Steak, Kalua Pig, Shrimp Tempura and macaroni salad. Both sites will no doubt be looking to hire staff in the coming weeks. For details on starting a career at Mo' Bettahs, click here.

We wish the owners of both eateries a tremendous amount of success in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Evel Knievel Trail Walk

Ernest Hemingway Tour, Sun Valley ID