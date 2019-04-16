TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Two people were found safe early Tuesday morning after having gone missing for several hours on Monday.

Colton Griffith, 18, of Castleford, and a 16-year-old friend were located just after 1 a.m. Monday, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. She said they were checked out by medical professionals at the scene and released.

The two were missing for about five hours near Coonskin Butte in rural Twin Falls County before a 911 call came in about 8:04 p.m. The caller, Cliff Lockhart, told dispatchers he had been looking for the missing teens after they failed to show up at a pre-arranged location.

According to Stewart, Lockhart said he dropped the teens off to go horn-shed hunting earlier in the day. He reported they had coats, but no rain gear.

Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue members responded to Coonskin Butte Monday night and later located the missing friends. Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics and Castleford QRU assisted with the search.