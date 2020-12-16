20 Pound Food Boxes Available For Free At Twin Falls Church

Amazing Grace Fellowship Church on Eastland in Twin Falls has 20 pound USDA food boxes available now for free first come first serve to help feed families.

All you have to do to get the food box is head to Amazing Grace Fellowship at 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls and pick one up. Again it is first come first serve and once they are gone they are gone, for now. If you want one getting there sooner rather than later would be beneficial.

The church has been able to do this a few Wednesdays these last few months. The weeks that they are able to get the food boxes they go pretty quickly.

I know 2020 has been a stressful year and a lot of families have people in their homes unemployed and food is a huge need. No child or family should go without food especially during the holidays.

We will keep you updated as often as possible as to when the food boxes will be available and distributed as we get the information. Share the word, help some people get the holiday food they need.