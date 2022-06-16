Twin Falls Area Churches Offering VBS in Summer 2022

Jesus Loves Austin - Unsplash

With everything going on in the world, it seems that we could use some positive influences for our children. VBS programs are a great way to help your children put down the screens, have a lot of fun, make new friends, and nurture a relationship with Jesus.

I found some Twin Falls area churches that are offering Vacation Bible School camps in Twin Falls this summer that you might be interested in having your children attend. Here's just a handful of Twin Falls area churches that are offering Vacation Bible School activities for your kiddos this summer.

Lighthouse Christian Church - Zoomerang

Three days of fun activities where kids will develop friendships and discover that Jesus is the light of the world.

  • June 20-22, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Kids ages 4 years through going into 6th grade

See more information and register online at the Lighthouse Church website.

Amazing Grace Fellowship - VBS Spark Studio

A four-day-program that teaches kids they have have been 'created, designed, and empowered to use their talents to bring glory to God.'

  • June 21-24, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Children ages 4 years through 6th grade

You can find more details and register online at the Amazing Grace Fellowship website

Twin Falls Reformed Church - Monumental Vacation Bible School

'By exploring God’s awesomeness, kids form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.'

  • July 18 - 22, 2022 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am
  • Kids ages 4 years through entering 5th grade

Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene - I Wonder

The curriculum focuses on nurturing curiosity through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and the God who created it. They'll be fun with tie-die t-shirts, water games, science experiments, and questions about God.

  • June 27-30, 2022 from 9:00am - 12:00 pm
  • Kids ages 4 years through 5th grade

You can find more info and register online at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene website. 

