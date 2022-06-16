Twin Falls Area Churches Offering VBS in Summer 2022
With everything going on in the world, it seems that we could use some positive influences for our children. VBS programs are a great way to help your children put down the screens, have a lot of fun, make new friends, and nurture a relationship with Jesus.
I found some Twin Falls area churches that are offering Vacation Bible School camps in Twin Falls this summer that you might be interested in having your children attend. Here's just a handful of Twin Falls area churches that are offering Vacation Bible School activities for your kiddos this summer.
Lighthouse Christian Church - Zoomerang
Three days of fun activities where kids will develop friendships and discover that Jesus is the light of the world.
- June 20-22, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Kids ages 4 years through going into 6th grade
See more information and register online at the Lighthouse Church website.
Amazing Grace Fellowship - VBS Spark Studio
A four-day-program that teaches kids they have have been 'created, designed, and empowered to use their talents to bring glory to God.'
- June 21-24, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Children ages 4 years through 6th grade
You can find more details and register online at the Amazing Grace Fellowship website
Twin Falls Reformed Church - Monumental Vacation Bible School
'By exploring God’s awesomeness, kids form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.'
- July 18 - 22, 2022 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am
- Kids ages 4 years through entering 5th grade
Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene - I Wonder
The curriculum focuses on nurturing curiosity through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and the God who created it. They'll be fun with tie-die t-shirts, water games, science experiments, and questions about God.
- June 27-30, 2022 from 9:00am - 12:00 pm
- Kids ages 4 years through 5th grade
You can find more info and register online at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene website.