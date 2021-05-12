$2000 Reward In Boise Puppy Death; Shot, Killed With Pellet Gun

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho and the Idaho Humane Society have partnered and are offering a reward in the case of a Boise-area dog shot three times in its yard by someone with pellet gun.

A dog owner in Star, Idaho, which is just 15 miles outside of the city of Boise, contacted authorities recently about her Border Collie puppy being shot outside her residence. The story has been shared by multiple state media sources, including in a recent report by KTVB.

The dog was shot three times, once in the head, and twice in the body, according to information provided by Crime Stoppers. The young dog, whose name was "Dixie," died a short time after the crime was committed at an animal emergency clinic. A $2,000 reward has been offered in the case for the arrest of the person responsible.

The animal was in the backyard of the residence when the shootings occurred. Police are currently investigating the shooting, but to date, have no leads. Donations are also being accepted to increase the reward amount for anyone who might know the person responsible.

If you have any information on who committed this act in the city of Star, Idaho, approximately five weeks ago, please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000. You may also call Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS, or the Idaho Humane Society, at 208-342-3508.

The story was originally shared to the Crime Stoppers Facebook page on April 22, 2021. The reward recently increased from $1,000 to $2,000. Tippers can remain anonymous.

