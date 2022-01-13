There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.

Huskies Are Made For Idaho

If there is any dog perfect for Idaho winters, it would have to be a Husky. Their long thick fur, strong legs, and natural habitat create a perfect environment for them. They can still be good indoor dogs, as well as spend quality time outside as well. They double as a heater too, as cuddling with one will keep you and them warm through those long cold winter nights.

German Shepard's Are Great Dogs Anywhere

No matter where you live, German Shepherds are some of the best dogs there are. They are extremely smart and trainable, have long hair but not too long where the shedding will come out in clumps, and they are great guard dogs. They make for great farm dogs, as well as good family dogs. They are loyal, cuddly, and love to play.

Idaho Shaggy, It's In The Name

The name says it all, this is a dog meant for Idaho. While it may not be the biggest, it has long hair, is a good medium-sized dog, and makes it perfect for an inside, outside, or both dog. They are tall enough to get through the snow but small enough to where they don't take up as much room in the house. The fur will keep them warm plus, they are adorable.

Golden Retriever/Golden Labs Are The Best Dogs

This might be a little biased because labs and Golden Retrievers are some of my favorite dogs, but they make for the perfect dogs no matter where you are. Labs may not have the longest hair, but they would mostly adapt, plus they could stay in the house. Golden Retrievers have longer hair but also make great house dogs too. Their hair isn't too long so they wouldn't overheat in the summer. I think any dog lover should have one of these dogs at least once in their life as they are great and loyal to a fault.

Border Collies Make Great Farm Dogs

If you grew up watching Lassie, you may have always wanted a Border Collie. They make great farm dogs, are very trainable, rarely aggressive, and extremely smart. They have a thick coat and would be a warm snuggle friend on cold nights. They make for great dogs and would do well in Idaho through the winter and any season for that matter.

These are just some of the best dogs to own in Idaho. I am biased and prefer bigger dogs than smaller ones, and think dogs with longer hair will enjoy it through the frigid long winter months here. There is no way I would turn down a small dog though, as every dog is the perfect one to own if it fits with your family. Which dog breed do you think fits perfectly in Idaho? The next time you are looking for a furry friend, consider these breeds to add to your family.

