$100 Reward Offered For Missing Jerome ID German Shepherd
A reward has been offered by a southern Idaho dog owner whose animal went missing a few days ago. The missing pet is just over a year old.
Have you seen this dog? Its name is Kahlua, and there is a $100 reward for information that leads to a safe return home.
Kahlua went missing on June 18, 2021, according to the recent Craigslist post. She was wearing a pink collar when she went missing.
If you have seen this dog, please contact Cody, at 208-948-9900, or Kayla, at 208-539-8348.
