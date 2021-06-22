$100 Reward Offered For Missing Jerome ID German Shepherd

A reward has been offered by a southern Idaho dog owner whose animal went missing a few days ago. The missing pet is just over a year old.

Have you seen this dog? Its name is Kahlua, and there is a $100 reward for information that leads to a safe return home.

Kahlua went missing on June 18, 2021, according to the recent Craigslist post. She was wearing a pink collar when she went missing.

If you have seen this dog, please contact Cody, at 208-948-9900, or Kayla, at 208-539-8348.

