The Herrett Center STEAM Kids Camp-In is a great chance for 100 kids in the Magic Valley to have to most fun and educational sleepover ever. It's also an event for parents to get their kids out of the house and enjoy some peace and quiet for a few hours.

The STEAM event will include Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities. Plus, the event Facebook post states they'll enjoy:

a sneak-preview screening of the new planetarium show: Beyond the Sun, telescope viewing in the Centennial Observatory, a group scavenger hunt in the museum galleries, and a night of camping in among the museum gallery exhibits.

The Camp-In is open to 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade children and there are only 100 slots available on a first come first serve basis. The event costs $50 per camper and will also include a night snack and breakfast. Register your kids at the Herrett Center front desk or online at the Herrett Center website .