Lights, Lasers & Led Zeppelin At Twin Falls’ Planetarium

The College of Southern Idaho is giving Led Zeppelin fans a chance to enjoy a unique musical and visual experience throughout the month of February.

The Faulkner Planetarium , at CSI's Herrett Center , will be showing a 3-D light show set to the music of Led Zeppelin this weekend. The forty-five minute program includes some of the band's biggest hit songs, accompanied by visual effects.

The program will run each Saturday through the remainder of the month, from 8:00P.M.-8:45P.M. This is an all-ages appropriate event, and kids under two are free.

For more information, visit the event's main page .