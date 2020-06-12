CSI To Reopen Student Rec Center And Herrett Center

The College of Southern Idaho has announced their plans to reopen the CSI Student Recreation Center and The Herrett Center For The Arts and Science along with the Faulkner Planetarium. The Centennial Observatory will remain closed due to social distancing restraints.

The Student Rec Center will open Monday, June 22nd with new policies and restrictions to help with health safety standards. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 7a-7p and weekends from 11a-7p. The facility will close each day from 1p-2p to allow staff to disinfect surfaces. Open days and times are subject to change based on info from local and national health officials.

The Herrett Center museum galleries and Faulkner Planetarium will be opening to the public on Tuesday, June 23rd. Admission to the Herrett Center is free and includes access to the museum galleries, story time, and reptile revue though group event attendance will be limited. Guests will be asked to follow appropriate safety guidelines. Open hours vary based on the day of the week.

The Faulkner Planetarium will also be opening on June 23rd and debuting a new full-dome show from National Geographic titled 'Extreme Weather'. Seating in the Planetarium will be limited to no more than 50 people with every other row closed off and seats to be left empty between groups of visitors.

The planetarium will also be showing; The Accidental Astronauts, We Are Stars, National Parks Adventure, Black Holes, The Sun, Earth Moon and Sun, and Volcanoes. They'll be changing the show list and adding different options on July 28th.