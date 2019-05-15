In Idaho you can step out your back door and enter a world of adventure. But, if your family needs more than what is in your yard don't be afraid to go hiking or camping. Not all the camping in Idaho is rugged and there are loads of hikes that anyone can do.

You may find your new favorite place on one of your adventures. That's how we found Hayspur. We came across it by accident and now we go there a few times a year. There are also great and easy camping sites at Salmon Dam, Bruneau Sand Dunes, and a bit further away in Pine .

If you are up for an amazing hike that isn't easy, I have to r ecommend Box Canyon before it gets too hot and the bugs come out.

There are even some really cool waterfalls around the Magic Valley that you may have never seen.