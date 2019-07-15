2019 Twin Falls Ice Cream Funday Event

While the temperatures in Twin Falls are flirting with triple digits, there is a glimmer of cool on the horizon as we prepare for the annual Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event. This event is perfect because you get to eat ice cream for charity so you'll feel good about it.

This is the 9th year for the event and will take place at the Twin Falls City Park on July 27, 2019. The ice cream eating begins at 11:30 am and goes until 3 pm. Make the rounds to the different ice cream endorsing booths and pick your favorite and the money all goes to help charity organizations in the area. Admission to the all you can ice cream event is $10 for adults and just $5 for kids 11 and under.

At last year's event there were more than 1,000 people who attended and helped raise almost $16,000 for the cause. How much ice cream do you think you'll be able to eat in three and a half hours?