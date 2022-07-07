Ice Cream Funday: A Delicious Way to Support a Good Cause

Looking for something fun to do on a summer Saturday? Twin Falls Rotary Club has the perfect solution: their annual Ice Cream Funday event! This year, the event takes place on Saturday, July 23 in Twin Falls City Park. Bring the family and stuff your faces with as much ice cream as you like, while knowing you're helping to do something good for the Twin Falls community.

The Concept Behind Twin Falls Rotary Club's Ice Cream Funday

Twin Falls area business sponsors concoct unique flavor ideas and Cloverleaf Creamery brings them to life for you to sample and judge. Your job is to sample all the creative flavors and vote for the ones you like best. The businesses who create the winning flavors earn bragging rights, and you earn yourself a pat on the back for helping the Twin Falls Rotary Club with a worthwhile project.

Ice Cream Funday Event Details

Come out to Twin Falls City Park on Saturday, July 23 from 11:30 am - enjoy some delicious ice cream while supporting a good cause! Tickets to the event are only $10 for adults and $5 for kids five and under, making it a great deal for a summer afternoon of fun and all the ice cream you can eat.

Where Does The Money Go?

Proceeds from this year's event will go towards Twin Falls Rotary and the Frontier Park Restroom Project. The old restrooms at Frontier Field are in desperate need of an update, so Twin Falls Rotary Club has taken on the task of upgrading and remodeling the bathrooms that serve countless sports leagues and family events. You can get more information about the project at the Twin Falls Rotary Club's website.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 23rd - it'll be a fun day for a good cause! We'll see you there!